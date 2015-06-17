SINGAPORE, June 17 Gold added to small overnight
losses to hover near $1,180 an ounce on Wednesday as the dollar
firmed and investors waited for a Federal Reserve statement
later in the session for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest
rate hike.
The lack of sustainable safe-haven bids from the ongoing
Greek debt crisis also dragged on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,180.16 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, after dipping 0.4 percent in the previous
session.
* Bullion came under pressure as the dollar climbed after
data showed U.S. permits for future home construction surged to
a near eight-year high in May, suggesting a build up of momentum
in housing and the broader economy, and boosting expectations
the Fed will soon hike rates.
* Markets were waiting for a statement on Wednesday
following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy
meeting, looking for clues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on when
the U.S. central bank could begin to raise interest rates from
record lows.
* Bullion has not made much headway in recent months because
of uncertainty over the timing of a rate rise, which would
reduce demand for the non-interest-paying asset.
* The precious metal failed to get much support from the
Greek debt crisis. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused
Greece's creditors on Tuesday of trying to "humiliate" Greeks
with more cuts as he defied a growing drumbeat of warnings that
Europe was preparing for his country to leave the euro.
* The unrepentant address to lawmakers after the collapse of
talks with European and IMF lenders at the weekend was the
clearest sign yet that the leftist leader has no intention of
making a last-minute U-turn and accepting austerity cuts needed
to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks.
* Gold is typically seen as a safe-bet during times of
financial and economic uncertainty, but those bids have failed
to emerge in a robust way as the expectations for a U.S.
interest rate hike continued to weigh.
* The Bank of China will join seven others on the electronic
platform that sets the gold price benchmark, the first Chinese
bank to do so, the London Bullion Market Association said on
Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asia shares inched higher while the dollar held firm on
Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final May
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1180.16 -1.29 -0.11
Spot silver 15.945 -0.065 -0.41
Spot platinum 1075.7 -2.55 -0.24
Spot palladium 729.27 -4.68 -0.64
Comex gold 1180 -0.9 -0.08
Comex silver 15.94 -0.025 -0.16
Euro 1.1242
DXY 94.979
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)