SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold held on to overnight
gains on Thursday as the dollar came under pressure after the
Federal Reserve hinted that it may hike U.S. rates later than
market expectations and cut economic growth forecasts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.35 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* Following a two-day policy meet, Fed policymakers
maintained the current near-zero interest rate for now and said
a hike would be appropriate only after further improvement in
the labour market and greater confidence that inflation would
rise.
* With the economy still on track to grow as much as 2
percent for the year, the central bank's latest policy statement
keeps it on track for at least one and perhaps a second rate
increase later this year. But the Fed lowered its expectations
for 2015 economic growth because of a weak start to the year.
* The dollar languished at one-month lows early on Thursday,
as the Fed disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer signal
on when the U.S. central bank will lift interest rates.
* A softer greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold, while
lower rates also support non-interest-paying bullion.
* Markets will now be focussed on more U.S. data due later
in the day for clues about the economy and how it would affect
the Fed's monetary policy.
* Attention will also be paid to developments over the Greek
debt crisis. The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the
European Union could be at risk without a debt deal with its
international creditors, underlining the extent to which
officials who once refused any suggestion of "Grexit" are now
openly discussing the prospect.
* Despite urgent pleas, including from the White House,
there has been little sign of movement since talks between
officials from Greece, the European Union, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund collapsed on Sunday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities rose early on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve sounded more dovish than many had expected and led
investors to push back their expected timing of a rate hike,
while the dollar was put on the defensive.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China House prices May
0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1
1230 U.S. Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Current account Q1
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Leading index May
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.35 0.3 0.03
Spot silver 16.0775 -0.0225 -0.14
Spot platinum 1079 0 0
Spot palladium 721.9 -0.1 -0.01
Comex gold 1185 8.2 0.7
Comex silver 16.05 0.103 0.65
Euro 1.1359
DXY 94.138
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)