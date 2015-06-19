SINGAPORE, June 19 Gold clung to its biggest
gain in a month on Friday and looked set to post a second
straight weekly jump, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's caution
over U.S. interest rate hikes and a softer dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.54 an ounce
by 0039 GMT. The metal jumped 1.3 percent on Thursday, its
biggest daily rise since mid-May. It has gained 1.7 percent for
the week.
* Bullion got a boost after Fed policymakers said on
Wednesday a hike would be appropriate only after further
improvement in the labour market and greater confidence that
inflation would rise.
* In their projections, Fed officials saw slightly lower
rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March and
more policymakers were now in favour of hiking rates only once
or not at all this year.
* The Fed's caution this week comforted investors as bullion
has come under pressure this year from expectations that rates
will soon rise for the first time in nearly a decade. Higher
rates could dent demand for the non-interest-paying asset.
* Gold also saw some support from the Greek crisis. Athens
and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt
deal.
* Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday
to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals
accelerated and government revenue slumped.
* Switzerland's gold exports fell to their lowest since
August last year in May, data from the Swiss Customs bureau
showed, as shipments to major consumers India, China and Hong
Kong dropped.
* South African gold producers said on Thursday they would
present unions with a package of welfare-boosting measures when
wage talks begin next week, but the unions said they were
interested only in money.
MARKET NEWS
* Stock markets around the world rallied on Thursday, while
the U.S. dollar fell, a day after the Fed signalled that
interest rates would rise more slowly than many had expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices May
0800 Euro zone Current account Apr
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1200.54 -0.375 -0.03
Spot silver 16.1875 0.0275 0.17
Spot platinum 1084 3 0.28
Spot palladium 717.5 -1.5 -0.21
Comex gold 1200.6 -1.4 -0.12
Comex silver 16.165 0.012 0.07
Euro 1.1374
DXY 93.982
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)