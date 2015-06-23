* Gold steadies after 1 percent drop overnight
* Asian shares, US stock futures rise
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 23 Gold retained sharp overnight
losses on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was diminished by
increasing hopes that Greece would reach a deal with its
creditors to avoid a default, and strength in equities.
Spot gold was steady at $1,185.50 an ounce by 0656
GMT, clinging to the 1.3 percent loss on Monday. Asian shares
and U.S. stock futures rose on hopes of a Greek deal.
Bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during
times of uncertainty, had seen modest support in the last few
days as Greece struggled to strike a deal with its international
creditors to avoid a default that could have seen it exit the
euro zone.
But Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday with
the presentation of new budget proposals that euro zone leaders
welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming
days.
European Council President Donald Tusk said the aim was to
have the Eurogroup finance ministers approve a cash-for-reform
package on Wednesday evening and put it to euro zone leaders for
final endorsement on Thursday morning.
"It seems that barring some last-minute surprises, the Greek
talks will likely result in an agreement that would kick the can
down the road, but which would avoid a default," said INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir, adding this could mean further
selling pressure on gold.
"With the removal of the 'Greek irritant' as a bullish
issue, gold will likely revert to trading more on its own
fundamentals, which at this stage, do not look that inspiring,"
Meir said.
He pointed to sluggish physical demand and the recent trend
of outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed ETF, are near
their lowest since September 2008, though they did post a small
jump in holdings on Monday to 705.48 tonnes, the first increase
since May 26.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been
sluggish as monsoon concerns weighed on demand in India and a
better-yielding stock market kept buyers away in China.
The predominant factor weighing on gold is the expectation
that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates later
this year.
Data on Monday showed U.S. home resales surged to a
5-1/2-year high in May as first-time buyers stepped into the
market, the latest indication that housing and overall economic
activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.
Strong economic data could prompt the Fed to raise rates
soon. As a non-interest-paying asset, demand for the metal could
be hurt.
