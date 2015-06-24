* Gold drops to lowest since June 17 on Greek hopes
* Stronger dollar, talk of U.S. interest rate hike weigh
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold slid to a one-week low
on Wednesday, down for a fourth consecutive session, as the
dollar strengthened and global stock markets continued to rally
on expectations of a Greek debt deal.
Asia shares rallied for a sixth straight session as
investors chose to be optimistic that Greece would reach a deal
with its creditors, while the dollar held broad gains as the
prospect of U.S. rate rises came back on the radar.
"Investors reacted to enhanced hopes of a Greek debt deal by
liquidating or shorting gold," HSBC analyst James Steel said in
a research note.
"Gold has absorbed a lot of "bad" news recently and we
wonder just how much lower the market is likely to go. Physical
EM (demand in emerging markets) still appears sluggish, notably
but not exclusively in India, an important gold-consuming
country. This opens the way for lower prices but we think
declines may be modest."
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,176.7 an ounce by
0212 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Tuesday. It hit a session
low of 1,175.45, weakest since June 17.
The precious metal, often seen as an alternative investment
during times of financial and economic uncertainties, has come
under pressure after Greece's leftwing government expressed
confidence that parliament would approve a debt deal with
lenders.
Gold is vulnerable to pressure from other factors such as
the prospect of the first U.S. interest rate rise from the
Federal Reserve in nearly a decade. That would boost the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was prepared
to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and
once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected.
Later in the day, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast model
showed the U.S. economy is on track to grow 2 percent in the
second quarter.
Strength in the dollar, which is benefiting from upbeat U.S.
data, further dragged on gold, which is priced in the greenback
and tends to gain when the currency is weak.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been
sluggish as monsoon concerns weighed on demand in India and a
better-yielding stock market kept buyers away in China.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)