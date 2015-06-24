* Gold drops to lowest since June 17 on Greek hopes
* Stronger dollar, talk of U.S. interest rate hike weigh
(Updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold slid to a one-week low
on Wednesday, down for a fourth consecutive session as the
dollar strengthened and global stock markets continued to rally
on expectations of a Greek debt deal.
Asian shares were near to eking out a sixth session of gains
on Wednesday as investors strove to stay optimistic on the
chance of a Greek debt deal, while the dollar held firm as the
prospect of U.S. rate rises swung back into view.
"Investors reacted to enhanced hopes of a Greek debt deal by
liquidating or shorting gold," HSBC analyst James Steel said in
a research note.
"Gold has absorbed a lot of 'bad' news recently and we
wonder just how much lower the market is likely to go. Physical
EM (demand in emerging markets) still appears sluggish, notably
but not exclusively in India, an important gold-consuming
country. This opens the way for lower prices but we think
declines may be modest."
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,176 an ounce by 0715
GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Tuesday. It hit a session low
of $1,174.7, the weakest since June 17.
The precious metal, often seen as an alternative investment
during times of financial and economic uncertainties, has come
under pressure after Greece's leftwing government expressed
confidence that parliament would approve a debt deal with
lenders.
Gold is vulnerable to pressure from other factors such as
the prospect of the first U.S. interest rate rise from the
Federal Reserve in nearly a decade. That would boost the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he was prepared
to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and
once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected.
Later in the day, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast model
showed the U.S. economy is on track to grow 2 percent in the
second quarter.
Strength in the dollar, which is benefiting from upbeat U.S.
data, further dragged on gold, which is priced in the greenback
and tends to gain when the currency is weak.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been
sluggish as monsoon concerns weighed on demand in India and a
better-yielding stock market kept buyers away in China.
In other news, China is expected to receive approval from
its central bank for a yuan-denominated gold fix "anytime now",
with more details about the scheme potentially set to emerge at
a major industry conference this week, sources told Reuters.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)