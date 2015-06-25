SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold was little changed on
Thursday, hovering close to the prior session's two-week low as
investors awaited news on Greece's talks with its international
lenders to avert a default, while prospects of a U.S. interest
rate hike also reined in prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,174.90 an ounce by 0108
GMT, after losing 2.2 percent in the past four sessions. Prices
fell to their lowest since June 8 at $1,171.03 on Wednesday.
* Athens's talks with creditors bogged down on details, with
next week's deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros to the
International Monetary Fund looming and threatening to trigger
the country's removal from the euro zone.
* Gold, which is seen as a safe haven during times of
financial and economic uncertainties, is facing additional
pressure from a stronger dollar and expectations of an U.S.
interest rate increase.
* The dollar steadied after giving back gains against the
yen early as debt negotiations to avert a Greek debt default hit
a bump, while the euro treaded water after showing a more
limited response.
* The outlook for the dollar, however, remained upbeat amid
expectations U.S. interest rates in the world's largest economy
would rise sooner than later.
* Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates
for the first time in nearly a decade has weighed on gold prices
this year. Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
* Wednesday's data on U.S. gross domestic product confirmed
the improving outlook. The final figure for the first quarter
showed contraction in the economy was less than previously
estimated.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged down and the dollar was treading water
in early trade on Thursday, with investors on ice ahead of a
meeting of European Union leaders later in the session as Greece
continued last-minute efforts to avert a default.
