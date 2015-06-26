SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold edged higher on Friday,
recovering from its lowest in more than two weeks as Greece
failed to reach an agreement with its international creditors
although gains were capped by expectations of U.S. interest rate
hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,174.53 an ounce by
0048 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since June 8 at $1,171.02
on Thursday.
* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its
international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch
effort on Saturday to either avert a default next week or start
preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market
turmoil.
* The yellow metal, which is often seen as a safe haven
during times of financial and economic uncertainties, has lost
ground for the past five sessions on hopes of a Greek debt deal.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to increase
interest rates for first time in nearly a decade, boosting the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, have pressured
gold this year, keeping it in a narrow range.
* Gold has held largely between $1,160 and $1,230 since
mid-March, struggling to break higher despite an ostensibly
bullish rise in tensions over Greece.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities fell on Friday as Greece failed again to
reach an agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a
default, while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted
as the debt saga sidelined investors.
DAY AHEAD DATA (GMT)
0645 France Consumer Confidence June
0800 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth May
1400 U.S. Mich Sentiment Final June
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)