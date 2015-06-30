SINGAPORE, June 30 Gold retained gains from a
two-day rally on Tuesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as Greece
heads close to a debt default, raising questions over its future
in the euro zone and rattling global equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,179.86 an ounce
by 0055 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the last two sessions.
* Greece is just hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion
euro loan from the International Monetary Fund. Ratings agency
Standard and Poor's cut Greece's sovereign debt rating one notch
further into junk levels to CCC-, saying there was a 50 percent
probability it would leave the euro zone.
* Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back
their leftwing government's rejection of a tough international
bailout.
* With a popular referendum on the bailout planned for
Sunday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras put his own position on
the line, saying he would respect the result of the vote but
would not lead a government to administer "austerity in
perpetuity."
* The breakdown of talks has pushed the European Union and
euro zone into uncharted terrain. The Athens stock exchange was
closed like the banks, but other financial markets fell on fears
that Greece could be heading out of the euro.
* In overnight trading on Wall Street, all three major stock
indices tumbled. The euro initially fell but then recovered.
* As a result gold, usually seen as an alternative
investment during times of financial and economic uncertainties,
was well-bid.
* However, safe-haven gains tend to be short lived and the
overall environment still looks bearish for gold, with the
Federal Reserve set to hike U.S. interest rates later this year.
* The fallout from Greece in the United States is expected
to be modest and not enough to throw the Fed's likely September
rate hike off course, said former Fed officials and analysts.
* Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
* South African gold producers on Monday proposed increases
of up to 13 percent for the lowest paid workers against demands
of up to more than 100 percent, setting up tough negotiations.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged up and the euro sagged in early Asian
trading on Tuesday as Greece lurched toward defaulting on a
looming debt payment, raising the likelihood of the
cash-strapped nation's exit from the euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 European June Inflation
0900 European May Unemployment
PRICES AT 0055 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1179.86 -0.09 -0.01
Spot silver 15.77 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 1078.74 1.29 0.12
Spot palladium 663.5 -2 -0.3
Comex gold 1179.6 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 15.72 0.056 0.36
Euro 1.1203
DXY 95.087
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)