SINGAPORE, June 30 Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Tuesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as Greece heads close to a debt default, raising questions over its future in the euro zone and rattling global equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,179.86 an ounce by 0055 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the last two sessions. * Greece is just hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund. Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut Greece's sovereign debt rating one notch further into junk levels to CCC-, saying there was a 50 percent probability it would leave the euro zone. * Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their leftwing government's rejection of a tough international bailout. * With a popular referendum on the bailout planned for Sunday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras put his own position on the line, saying he would respect the result of the vote but would not lead a government to administer "austerity in perpetuity." * The breakdown of talks has pushed the European Union and euro zone into uncharted terrain. The Athens stock exchange was closed like the banks, but other financial markets fell on fears that Greece could be heading out of the euro. * In overnight trading on Wall Street, all three major stock indices tumbled. The euro initially fell but then recovered. * As a result gold, usually seen as an alternative investment during times of financial and economic uncertainties, was well-bid. * However, safe-haven gains tend to be short lived and the overall environment still looks bearish for gold, with the Federal Reserve set to hike U.S. interest rates later this year. * The fallout from Greece in the United States is expected to be modest and not enough to throw the Fed's likely September rate hike off course, said former Fed officials and analysts. * Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * South African gold producers on Monday proposed increases of up to 13 percent for the lowest paid workers against demands of up to more than 100 percent, setting up tough negotiations. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged up and the euro sagged in early Asian trading on Tuesday as Greece lurched toward defaulting on a looming debt payment, raising the likelihood of the cash-strapped nation's exit from the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 European June Inflation 0900 European May Unemployment PRICES AT 0055 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1179.86 -0.09 -0.01 Spot silver 15.77 0.02 0.13 Spot platinum 1078.74 1.29 0.12 Spot palladium 663.5 -2 -0.3 Comex gold 1179.6 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 15.72 0.056 0.36 Euro 1.1203 DXY 95.087 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)