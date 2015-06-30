(Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 30 Gold dipped on Tuesday as it failed to garner strong safe-haven bids even with Greece heading for a debt default later in the session, while a robust dollar and a recovery in stock markets also weighed. Spot gold fell 0.3 to $1,176.35 an ounce by 0638 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the last two sessions. For the month, the metal is headed for a 1 percent decline. The dollar gained 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies. Asian shares and U.S. stock futures also rose on Tuesday after overnight losses, though concerns over Greece remained. "Surprisingly, the safe-haven bids haven't materialised," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "Maybe they will once we see the impact of a Greek default spreading to other countries in Europe and elsewhere." "Gold price could possibly move sharply after the Sunday referendum," he said. Greece is just hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund. Talks with creditors broke down over the weekend, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calling for a bailout referendum on July 5. Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their leftwing government's rejection of a tough international bailout. The breakdown of talks has pushed the European Union and euro zone into uncharted terrain. The Athens stock exchange was closed like the banks, but other financial markets fell on fears that Greece could be heading out of the euro. In overnight trading on Wall Street, all three major stock indices tumbled. Despite the risk-averse sentiment in the markets, bullion pared some of its gains on Monday, in what MKS Group traders said was a "relatively disappointing day for the precious complex considering the turmoil and uncertainty surrounding the Greek situation." Though gold is usually seen as an alternative investment during times of financial and economic uncertainties, the safe-haven gains tend to be short lived. Gold has been weighed down this year on expectations the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates later this year. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion. The fallout from Greece in the United States is expected to be modest and not enough to throw the Fed's likely September rate hike off course, said former Fed officials and analysts. Technically, gold still remains weak, and could likely test $1,163, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said. PRICES AT 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1176.35 -3.6 -0.31 Spot silver 15.7 -0.05 -0.32 Spot platinum 1081.77 4.32 0.4 Spot palladium 664.5 -1 -0.15 Comex gold 1176 -3 -0.25 Comex silver 15.625 -0.039 -0.25 Euro 1.1173 DXY 95.246 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and Prateek Chatterjee)