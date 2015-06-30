* Euro falls as Greece approaches default
* Outlook for U.S. interest rates still weighs
* Spot silver falls to lowest since mid-March
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 30 Gold prices fell on
Tuesday as the prospect that Greece would default on a repayment
to the International Monetary Fund knocked the euro against the
dollar, and as investors remained wary over the metal's
longer-term prospects.
The chairman of the Eurogroup said it was too late to extend
Greece's existing bailout and that the country's stance toward
its creditors and euro zone partners would have to change before
a new program could be agreed.
Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to the lowest since June 5
at $1,166.35 an ounce, but was down 0.7 percent at $1,171.05 at
2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT). It was on track to close the second
quarter down 1 percent, its fourth straight quarterly fall.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$7.20 an ounce at $1,171.80.
"Precious is just not appealing. At a time where it should
arguably be performing decently it can't find a bid to save
itself," said Amaryllis Gryllaki, sales associate for TD
Securities' Global Metals in New York said in a note.
Gold, which often benefits in times of financial market
turmoil, has found little support from safe-haven bids.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose 0.7 percent against a
basket of major currencies, pressuring gold prices.
"The gold price is telling you the market is not concerned
about Greece. It isn't as systemically important as it used to
be," said Michael Widmer, metals strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch. "The dollar is the bigger force at the moment."
Stocks on Wall Street rose in choppy trade and a global
equities gauge ticked up, while the euro remained under
pressure.
Gold's underperformance in the face of what should be
bullish pressure from the Greek crisis points to much broader
weakness as investors gear up for rising interest rates in the
United States this year.
The fallout from Greece in the United States is expected to
be modest and not enough to throw the Fed's likely September
rate increase off course.
Later on Tuesday, Federal Reserve vice chairman Stanley
Fischer said "tentative" signs of wage growth and continued job
creation gave him confidence that U.S. labor markets would
continue to improve, and gradually help push inflation towards
the Fed's 2 percent target.
Silver pared losses after falling 2.2 percent to the
lowest since mid-March at $15.40 an ounce. Platinum was
down 0.3 percent at $1,074.24 an ounce, and palladium was
up 0.9 percent after falling to a two-year low at $661.34 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Pravin Char, William
Hardy and Chizu Nomiyama)