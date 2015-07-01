SINGAPORE, July 1 Gold struggled close to its lowest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, as the dollar stood tall after Greece missed a loan payment to the International Monetary Fund. The Greek crisis has failed to spark robust safe-haven bids, with bullion investors still worried over an expected U.S. rate hike later this year after more strong economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,173.80 an ounce by 0051 GMT, but largely held on to the 0.7 percent fall from Tuesday. It fell to $1,166.35 in the previous session, the lowest since June 5. * Greece made last-minute overtures to its international creditors for financial aid on Tuesday, but it was not enough to save the country from becoming the first developed economy to default on a loan with the IMF. * With its missed payment to the IMF, Greece is on a path out of the euro with unforeseeable consequences for both the EU's grand currency project and the global economy. * With the euro on the defensive on Wednesday, the dollar index edged higher for a second straight session. It had gained 0.7 percent on Tuesday, weighing on gold. * Bullion typically sees safe-haven bids during times of financial and economic uncertainties. But gold's underperformance in the face of what should be bullish pressure from the Greek crisis points to much broader weakness as investors gear up for rising U.S. interest rates this year. * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence increased solidly in June, supporting views the economy was back on firmer footing and the Federal Reserve was on track to hike rates this year. * Investors fear higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold. * Elsewhere, U.S. Mint gold coin sales reached a five-month high in June as the price of bullion fell to 11-week lows, while silver coin sales more than doubled month-over-month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday. * A decade after China kicked off a series of gold market reforms, plans to establish a yuan price fix mark one of Beijing's biggest step so far to capitalise on the country's position as the world's top producer and a leading consumer. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei opened higher on Wednesday following a strong close on Wall Street. PRICES AT 0051 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1173.8 1.6 0.14 Spot silver 15.65 -0.09 -0.57 Spot platinum 1080 4.5 0.42 Spot palladium 673 3.7 0.55 Comex gold 1173.1 1.3 0.11 Comex silver 15.551 0 0 Euro 1.1131 DXY 95.596 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)