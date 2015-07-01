* Greek default fails to boost gold
* Euro weakness supports dollar
* Spot palladium sees biggest rally in two-years
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 1 Gold fell on Wednesday,
as the dollar strengthened and hopes for progress in the Greek
crisis revived after the country told international creditors
Athens could accept their bailout offer if some conditions were
changed.
The Greek situation has failed to spark robust safe-haven
bids for gold, with bullion investors still focused on an
expected increase in U.S. interest rates after more strong
economic data.
"It's not clear whether it's good for gold because people
think the dollar might rally and institutional investors are
less interested in the gold market," Macquarie analyst Matthew
Turner said.
"Everyone says this crisis should be good for gold, but no
one has made a convincing case on who should be buying gold ...
Greeks are going to hold euros."
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,169.10 an ounce
at 3:39 p.m. EDT (1939 GMT), still near the previous session's
low of $1,166.35, which was the lowest since June 5.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$2.50 an ounce at $1,169.30.
There is scope for the Greek crisis to drive more
risk-averse money into gold if it worsens to the point where
Greece leaves the euro zone, or if there is contagion into other
economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain, traders
said.
Gold is typically regarded as a good bet in times of
financial and economic uncertainty. But the metal's
underperformance points to broader weakness as investors expect
the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates this year.
The dollar gained 0.9 percent against a basket of
currencies, mostly because of euro weakness.
"ADP numbers came in strongly today," Mitsubishi Corp
analyst Jonathan Butler said, referring to U.S. private
employers adding 237,000 jobs in June. "I think that's one of
the reasons that gold is off today and there are nonfarm
payrolls tomorrow."
Spot palladium prices were up 4.2 percent at $697.50
an ounce, their biggest jump in two years in a bounce viewed as
corrective after falling 14 percent in June, but also spurred by
strong U.S. June auto sales.
"One cannot underestimate the impact motor vehicle sales
will have on the palladium market," said Eli Tesfaye, senior
market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago.
Palladium is used in autocatalysts.
Silver fell 1 percent to $15.59 an ounce and platinum
was up 0.4 percent at $1,079.25.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)