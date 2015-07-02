* Gold heads lower for third session
* Dollar hold near 3-week high on strong U.S. data
* Coming Up: US nonfarm payrolls, durable goods, factory
orders
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 2 Gold fell to a four-week low
on Thursday, extending losses into a third straight session due
to a strong dollar and the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates, with the market eyeing U.S. economic data due later in
the day for further trading cues.
Spot gold slid to $1,164.25 an ounce, its lowest
since June 5, and was trading at $1,164.61 by 0644 GMT. It has
lost about 1 percent in the previous two sessions.
The dollar index held near a three-week top hit
earlier in the session, supported by strong U.S. private
employment data and weakness in the euro after Greece defaulted
on a loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund.
With the Greek debt crisis failing to trigger strong
safe-haven bids for gold, markets turned their focus to data on
U.S. nonfarm payrolls and durable goods due later in the day for
clues on the strength of the economy and how that will affect
Federal Reserve monetary policy.
"Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, clearly, has not
really shone through in the past half-week. Not aiding gold's
cause has been a rapidly strengthening dollar," said Howie Lee,
an analyst at Phillip Futures.
Given the recent strong U.S. economic data, "there may be a
good chance gold could further decline today", Lee said. "We
expect a strong U.S. labour market report to send gold prices
downwards to $1,150."
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
237,000 private-sector jobs were created in June, beating the
median expectation among economists surveyed by Reuters of a
gain of 218,000 jobs. The gain was the biggest in six months.
More encouraging data could prompt the Fed to raise rates
sooner rather than later, hurting demand for non-interest-paying
bullion. Gold prices have been hamstrung by the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates this year.
The focus in the Greek crisis is on Sunday's referendum.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
relations with European Union partners before the referendum,
which may decide Greece's future in Europe.
There is scope for the Greek crisis to drive more
risk-averse money into gold if it worsens to the point where
Greece leaves the euro zone, or if there is contagion into other
economies in the bloc, such as Italy, Portugal or Spain, traders
said.
PRICES AT 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1164.61 -3.89 -0.33
Spot silver 15.54 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1074 -6 -0.56
Spot palladium 700.25 3.75 0.54
Comex gold 1163.9 -5.4 -0.46
Comex silver 15.49 -0.087 -0.56
Euro 1.1072
DXY 96.182
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Himani Sarkar)