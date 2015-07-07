SINGAPORE, July 7 Gold was hovering near $1,170
an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to small overnight safe-haven
gains from the Greek debt crisis, though a strong dollar kept
gains in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,168.91 an ounce
by 0053 GMT. The metal had risen as much as 0.6 percent on
Monday in an initial rally following the results of a Greek
referendum but gave up some gains to close up 0.2 percent.
* France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with
serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, a day
after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity.
* Raising the pressure on Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras before a euro zone summit on Tuesday, the European
Central Bank decided to keep a tight grip on funding to Greek
banks.
* Tsipras is expected to bring a proposal for a deal to
Tuesday's summit. It was unclear how much it would differ from
other proposals rejected in the past.
* Gold has failed to get much of a safe-haven boost from the
Greek crisis as it has been weighed by a stronger dollar and
outlook for U.S. interest rates.
* The dollar index was trading near a one-month high
hit on Monday, boosted by weakness in the euro.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish position
in COMEX gold futures and options by more than half in the week
ended June 30, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Monday.
* In other industry news, South Africa's National Union of
Mineworkers has rejected a wage offer from gold producers and is
still pressing for pay hikes of up to around 80 percent, a union
source said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged slightly lower in early Asian trading on
Tuesday, but remained well off lows touched in the previous
session ahead of a euro zone summit that investors hope might
offer a way for Greece to climb out of its debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS IN GMT
0645 Germany Industrial Output for May
PRICES AT 0053 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1168.91 -0.74 -0.06
Spot silver 15.7 -0.03 -0.19
Spot platinum 1062.74 1.24 0.12
Spot palladium 682 4.5 0.66
Comex gold 1168.6 -4.6 -0.39
Comex silver 15.675 -0.078 -0.5
Euro 1.1045
DXY 96.351
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)