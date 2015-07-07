* Euro zone summit on Greece started at 1600 GMT
* Palladium, platinum at multi-year lows
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 Gold fell to a near
four-month low on Tuesday, while silver sank nearly 7 percent
and platinum dropped to a 2009 low, as the dollar rallied ahead
of an emergency euro zone summit on Greece with the country's
banks rapidly running out of cash.
Gold, usually seen as an alternative investment in times of
financial and economic uncertainty, has failed to see
significant safe-haven buying due to the Greek crisis as fears
of contagion seem to be limited, traders said.
"Attention is certainly on the Greek crisis, which is
reinforcing the dollar against the euro and that's obviously
weighing on gold, which is not being perceived as a preferred
safe haven at the moment," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo
Alberto de Casa said.
"A close below $1,157 could trigger further losses to the
yearly low of $1,143 and then the $1,130 area," he added.
"The strong U.S. dollar is a primary pressure factor in gold
but it's less so in gold than virtually every other commodity,"
said Mike McGlone, head of research U.S., ETF Securities in New
York.
Precious metals fell along with the 19-market Thomson
Reuters CoreCommodity Index that fell as much as 2.2
percent.
Spot gold dropped to its lowest since March 18 at
$1,148.05 an ounce and was down 1.1 percent at $1,156.75 by 3:45
p.m. EDT (1945 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August
delivery settled down 1.8 percent at $1,152.60 an ounce, with
volume surging as prices fell to session lows, reaching the
largest one-hour spurt of volume since April 27.
Gold weakness and dollar strength also hit the rest of the
precious metals complex, with silver down 6.9 percent to
$14.65 an ounce, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2014.
This lifted the gold-to-silver ratio to around 77 ounces,
the highest since January 2009, up sharply from 74.4 ounces on
Monday.
Palladium fell 5.6 percent a two-year low at $639.50
an ounce and platinum dropped 3.8 percent to its lowest
since February 2009 at $1,021.50 an ounce.
In trading of other assets, global equity markets fell on
Tuesday and the euro hit a five-week low against the dollar as
euro zone leaders held an emergency summit to discuss Greece's
future in the currency bloc, while commodities sold off on China
demand worries.
Gold's upside has also been hurt by the prospect of higher
U.S. interest rates later this year, which would boost dollar
demand and increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
