* Gold extends losses after 1 pct overnight drop
* Silver at 7-mth low; platinum, palladium at multi-yr lows
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold extended losses to trade
at its lowest since March on Wednesday as its allure as a
safe-haven asset took a hit despite the Greek debt crisis and
the tumble in Chinese stock markets.
Other precious metals took cues from gold, also logging
sharp losses.
Global financial markets have been rattled by the Greek
crisis that could see Athens leave the euro zone. Adding to
those jitters is the sharp sell-off in Chinese stock markets.
Gold, usually seen as an alternative investment in times of
financial and economic uncertainty, has failed to see
significant safe-haven buying from either of those factors due
to a robust dollar and outlook for U.S. interest rates.
"Gold remains aloof from any safe-haven buying that may be
inspired by the ongoing Greek situation," said HSBC analyst
James Steel.
Safe-haven buying seems to have by-passed gold in favour of
U.S. Treasuries and other sovereign debt, he said.
The Japanese yen has also been well bid.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,147.75 an ounce by
0659 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to $1,146.75,
its lowest since March 18. It fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday.
Silver dropped about 2 percent on Wednesday after
falling 4 percent overnight and was trading near its lowest
since December 2014. Platinum tumbled to its lowest since
early 2009, while palladium fell to mid-2013 lows.
The dollar eased on Wednesday but was still near a one-month
high against a basket of major currencies. A stronger
greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
The dollar has been supported by weakness in the euro as
uncertainty persisted over Greece's fate in the euro zone after
it defaulted on a payment to the International Monetary Fund.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
Traders said the technical picture for gold also doesn't
look good.
The next support for gold is at $1,144, said ScotiaMocatta
analysts. And a break below $1,133 could open up a fresh wave of
selling, down to the $1,000 mark, they said.
Traders will also be keeping an eye on the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's June policy meet to be released later on
Wednesday for clues on when the U.S central bank would begin to
increase rates.
Prospects of higher U.S. rates later this year have weighed
on non-interest-paying bullion.
PRICES AT 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1147.75 -7.4 -0.64
Spot silver 14.78 -0.26 -1.73
Spot platinum 1011.5 -24.75 -2.39
Spot palladium 631.5 -15.5 -2.4
Comex gold 1147 -5.6 -0.49
Comex silver 14.73 -0.239 -1.6
Euro 1.1011
DXY 96.614
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Tom Hogue)