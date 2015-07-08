* Federal Reserve minutes show need for more economic signs
* Euro zone sets end-of-week deadline for Greece
* Platinum, palladium at multi-year lows
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 8 Gold rose on Wednesday
as the dollar softened, reversing after touching a four-month
low as markets watched the tumble in Chinese stock markets and
the unfolding Greek debt crisis.
The price of the yellow metal did not react to the June U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes that showed officials
saying they needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S.
economy before raising interest rates.
"There was a bit of ambiguity there," said Bart Melek, head
of commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto, explaining
why the gold market failed to react to the minutes.
"The Fed wasn't fully committed. They hedged their bets
saying they want to do it but are concerned about the
international aspects."
Melek was referring to expectations the Fed will raise
interest rates later this year.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed will
likely raise rates this year but should only do so when there
are firmer signs inflation is headed back up toward the central
bank's 2 percent target.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,161.60 an ounce at
2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), after falling to $1,146.75, its lowest
since March 18, in earlier trade. U.S. gold futures for August
delivery settled up $10.9 at $1,163.50 an ounce.
Other precious metals fell sharply early, with platinum
approaching the $1,000 an ounce mark for the first time
in more than six years before paring losses.
"The appetite to buy gold on the dovish minutes is limited
by gold up a percent on the day and a percent and a half from
lows," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against a basket of
leading currencies.
In recent weeks, the U.S. currency had been boosted by
weakness in the euro as uncertainty persisted over Greece's fate
in the euro zone.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of
Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin.
Silver was up 0.6 percent at $15.13, after a 4.4
percent tumble to the lowest since December 2014 on Tuesday.
Palladium was up 0.5 percent to $650.50 an ounce, after
falling 3 percent to $627.72 an ounce, a two-year low.
