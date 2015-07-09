* Fed needs more evidence of recovery before rate hike
* China stocks rebound after sharp falls this week
* Platinum-gold ratio at 2012 high
Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 9 Gold pared gains on
Thursday after climbing from the prior session's four-month low
as a recovery in Chinese shares cooled fears of a wider rout in
the major bullion consumer while strength in the U.S. dollar
kept a lid on gains.
The gold market was subdued after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last meeting, released on Wednesday, suggested
caution towards a near-term increase in interest rates.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,160.96 an ounce at
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), up from Wednesday's four-month low at
$1,146.75, just a few dollars from its low for the year, a key
support level. U.S. gold futures for August delivery
settled down 0.4 percent at $1,159.20.
"That is anemic performance. It's attracting very little
demand," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of commodities investment
firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey.
"There's no compelling reason to really get into these
markets and there are doubts on the demand side, and that's the
worst thing that can happen to these markets."
Gold has been weighed down by expectations the Fed will
raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade,
lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold while
boosting the dollar.
"Commodities got something of a lift late yesterday as the
dollar dropped back on the Fed's 'lower for longer' stance, and
the upwards momentum appears to have carried through today
despite the dollar paring back some losses," Jonathan Butler, an
analyst at Mitsubishi Corp, said.
"Today was a rare 'up' day on the Shanghai Commodities
Exchange, perhaps the government's interventions are starting to
pay off."
Commodities across the board were lifted by a rebound in
battered Chinese stocks, after China's securities regulator took
measures to halt a plunge in stock prices.
Traders are also awaiting news on Greece, after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi voiced doubts about the
chances of rescuing the country from bankruptcy.
Among other metals, spot silver was up 1.8 percent at
$15.40 an ounce.
Palladium was down 2.5 percent at $634.72 an ounce
after slipping overnight to its weakest since June 2013.
Platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,022.50 an ounce after
falling on Wednesday to its lowest since February 2009.
The gold-to-platinum ratio rose for the fifth straight
session to 1.14 ounces, the highest since August 2012.
The palladium and platinum markets remain technically weak.
