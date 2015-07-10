* Dollar pares losses against major currencies
* Weak physical demand caps gold's gains
* Indian prices still at discount
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 10 Gold gave up earlier
gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
said she expected the central bank to raise interest rates
sometime this year but pointed to concerns that U.S. labor
markets remain weak.
In a speech that cautioned about the status of workers as
well as some international risks, Yellen gave no direct hint
about whether she anticipated more than one rate hike over the
Fed's four remaining meetings in 2015.
"(It) looks like a probable interest rate hike scheduled for
this year, with or without Greece," said George Gero, precious
metals strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,160.33 an ounce at
2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT). Prices remained near a four-month low
of $1,146.75 reached on Wednesday.
U.S. gold for August delivery settled down 0.1
percent at $1,157.90 an ounce.
"Yellen's more hawkish-than-expected tone is sparking a
modest gold selloff," said Tai Wong, director of base and
precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The U.S. dollar pared its losses against a basket of
major currencies, and the euro gave back some of its
gains against the greenback.
"Gold is getting some support from the stronger euro, but if
we get a deal with Greece on Sunday, it should be bearish for
gold because it removes any risk," Societe Generale analyst
Robin Bhar said.
Physical demand remained tepid this week as prospective
investors in China chased bargains in equities after a market
selloff, while those in India delayed purchases.
The metal in India still sold at a discount to the global
benchmark.
Chinese stocks rose sharply for the second straight day
after Beijing banned shareholders with large stakes in listed
companies from selling, moving to stem a rout that pulled down
key indexes by about 30 percent from mid-June.
Also benefiting gold earlier, the International Monetary
Fund trimmed its forecast for global economic growth this year
to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent, citing recent weakness in the
United States.
Silver was up 1 percent at $15.53 an ounce, palladium
rose 1.7 percent to $648.50 an ounce and platinum
gained 0.5 percent to $1,025.25 an ounce, slightly rebounding
from a 6-1/2 year low near $1,000 hit on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing
by Christian Plumb and Lisa Von Ahn)