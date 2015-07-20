PRECIOUS-Gold set for best quarter in a year on political uncertainty
* Spot gold on track for best quarter since Jan-March 2016 * Silver off highs hit in previous session * Platinum heads for worst month since August 2016 * Palladium has risen over 16 percent this quarter * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices, adds details) By Arpan Varghese March 31 Gold remained steady on Friday with global political uncertainty, the upcoming elections in Europe in particular, seen supporting prices of