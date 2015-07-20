MANILA, July 20 Gold plunged 4 percent to its lowest in more than five years on Monday with platinum also sinking 5 percent to its weakest since 2009 as investors sold off precious metals.

It was a sudden, massive drop for gold and platinum prices which had breached critical support levels since Friday as the dollar strengthened on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.

Spot gold was down 2.8 percent at $1,102.40 an ounce by 0150 GMT after falling as far as $1,088.05, the lowest since March 2010.

Platinum lost as much as 5 percent to $942.49 an ounce, its weakest since February 2009. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)