* Gold fell as much as 4 pct briefly to $1,088.05
* Platinum, palladium also recover after plunge to
multi-year lows
* Huge trading volumes on Shanghai Gold Exchange
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 20 Gold trimmed losses after
falling as much as 4 percent to its lowest in more than five
years on Monday as sellers in top consumer China sold off the
metal in minutes, just as bullion's safe-haven status takes a
fresh knock from mounting expectations of a U.S. rate hike.
Bullion fell to as low as $1,088.05 an ounce - its weakest
since March 2010 - shortly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange
opened trading, with volumes soaring to a record level.
"The market looks very technically weak and the biggest
buyer of all, China, is now selling gold as opposed to buying it
on price dips. That's a recipe for weaker prices," said Victor
Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
More than 3 million lots were traded on a key contract
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, compared to less
than 27,000 lots on Friday, Reuters data showed. Prior to
Monday, the volume for July had averaged less than 30,000 lots.
Spot gold was down 1.5 percent at $1,116.43 an ounce
by 0711 GMT, bouncing back above the $1,100 support level.
Thianpiriya said it appeared that sellers took advantage of
the low liquidity environment, fueling the speculative selling.
Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.
China said on Friday its gold reserves were up 57 percent at
1,658 tonnes at the end of June from the last time it adjusted
its reserve figures more than six years ago.
"This implies stockpiling of around 100 tonnes per year,
which is dramatically lower than market expectations," Citigroup
analysts wrote.
Gold has breached key support levels since last week as the
dollar gained after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told
Congress that the Fed is on course to raise interest rates if
the U.S. economy expands as expected.
There were stop-loss orders around the $1,131 an ounce
level, said a Sydney-based trader, reflected in a spike in
volumes on Comex futures.
"I just feel there's a big push to get gold below $1,100 and
then we bounced very quickly," said a trader in Hong Kong.
Dragged down by gold's tumble, platinum lost as much
as 5 percent to $942.49 an ounce, its weakest since February
2009, before rebounding to trade at $974.24, down 1.8 percent.
Palladium dropped as much as 3.4 percent to its
lowest since October 2012 at $593 before cutting losses to $606,
down 1.3 percent.
Spot silver, the least hit among precious metals in
Monday's slide, was off 0.5 percent at $14.79 an ounce.
U.S. gold for August delivery was down 1.5 percent
at $1,114.50 an ounce, after hitting a session low of $1,080.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Subhranshu Sahu)