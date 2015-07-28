* Dollar gains ahead of Fed's two-day policy meeting
* China stocks rout fails to spark safe-haven bids
* Coming up: Fed statement Wednesday at 1800 GMT
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline, graphic link)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 28 Gold firmed on Tuesday
but remained near 5-1/2-year lows as markets braced for this
week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which policymakers are
expected to give further clues on the timing of a U.S. rate
increase.
The Fed suggested earlier this year that a near-term rate
rise was on the cards if economic data supported such a move,
but slowing growth in China and a drop in commodity prices have
led some to question whether it will be pushed back.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,095.28 an ounce at
2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), not far from Friday's low of $1,077,
its weakest since early 2010.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down 20
cents an ounce at $1,096.40.
"Until the Fed provides some clarity on Wednesday, it's
difficult to say that we've hit a floor," ING analyst Hamza Khan
said. "The volumes we're seeing suggest that this could just be
short covering in case the Fed announces some firmer
vocabulary."
Rising interest rates pressure gold by lifting the
opportunity cost of holding bullion, while boosting the dollar.
Expectations a near-term hike may be possible are making
investors hesitant to bid up gold despite a price slide, with
its failure to benefit from jitters over Greece this year
undermining its appeal as a haven from risk.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the euro as investors
focused on the Fed meeting.
"Gold is treading water despite a slight improvement in the
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan
Butler said. "That would seem to indicate some pricing in of the
Fed pushing out interest rate rises further into the future."
GFMS researchers at Thomson Reuters said in a report that
global gold demand hit its lowest since 2009 in the second
quarter.
Also weighing on sentiment, China's net gold imports from
main conduit Hong Kong fell to a 10-month low in June.
Spot platinum was up 0.1 percent at $980.25 an ounce,
near last week's 6-1/2-year low.
"With the situation between labor unions and miners
getting tenser, we believe that there is an increasing risk of
strike action at South Africa's platinum mines," said Capital
Economics in a note, pegging prices to rise to $1,060 at the end
of the year.
Silver was up 0.9 percent at $14.67 an ounce and
palladium was up 0.9 percent at $617.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Maolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing by
Susan Thomas and Cynthia Osterman)