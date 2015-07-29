MANILA, July 29 Gold held just below $1,100 an
ounce early on Wednesday, trading not far from a 5-1/2-year low,
as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting for more clues on the timing of this year's interest
rate increase.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,095.25 an ounce
by 0029 GMT. The metal hit a low of $1,077 last week, its
weakest since February 2010.
* Gold has been stuck in narrow ranges this week ahead of
the conclusion of the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday.
Policymakers are expected to send more signals to the market
that a U.S. interest rate hike is certain this year as the
economy recovers.
* That rate hike, the first in nearly a decade, could happen
in September or December, analysts say, suggesting more downside
risk for non-interest yielding gold.
* U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.2 percent
to $1,094 an ounce.
* Global gold demand shrank to its lowest level since 2009
in the second quarter as China poured funds into its now
troubled equities market and imports by India dropped to the
lowest in five quarters, according to a report by GFMS.
* China's gold imports could fall as much as 40 percent this
year as demand for bullion used to back domestic financing deals
decreases, the world's biggest refiner Valcambi said.
* U.S. consumer confidence suffered its biggest blow in four
years in July on a less upbeat jobs outlook, while home
appreciation in major cities stalled in May, suggesting a spring
pause in housing demand.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held on to its modest overnight gains as
traders look to any hints from the Federal Reserve on the timing
and the pace of its future rate hikes.
* Asian shares attempted a rebound on hopes that Beijing
could stem the rout in its markets without damage to the
economy.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Aug
0645 France Consumer confidence Jul
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Jun
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)