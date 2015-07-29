* Dollar up slightly vs basket of currencies after Fed
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 29 Gold moved up a shade
on Wednesday, but remained near last week's 5-1/2-year low,
after a U.S. Federal Reserve statement raised uncertainty about
the timing of a possible interest rate hike, leaving the door
open for September.
Following a two-day policy meeting, Fed officials said they
felt the economy had overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was
"expanding moderately" despite a downturn in the energy sector
and headwinds from overseas.
The statement said the U.S. economy and job market continue
to strengthen.
"(The) market can't seem to decide whether the Fed has moved
marginally farther away from a September hike," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
"Will need some FOMC members' spin in the coming days for a
bit more clarity."
Wong added that the statement was nearly identical to the
one in June.
Spot gold was up 0.14 percent at $1,096.50 an ounce
at 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT).
U.S. gold for August delivery settled down 0.3
percent at $1,092.60 an ounce, prior to the statement.
Policymakers had been expected to reaffirm that only
consistent signs of a strong U.S. economy and labor market would
put it on track to raise interest rates in coming months.
For non-interest yielding gold, higher interest rates mean
prices could come under pressure for gold.
"In my view, the market is so oversold that the next move
should be higher, but right now, who knows?" LBBW analyst
Thorsten Proettel said ahead of the Fed statement. "A lot of
people have burnt their fingers with gold, and they don't want
to touch it."
Spot gold touched $1,077 last week, its weakest since
February 2010, following a sell-off on exchanges in New York and
Shanghai, when investors cut their exposure on fears of further
price declines.
Gold has since found it tough to recover above $1,100 an
ounce, indicating bearish investors continued to hover in the
market.
U.S. stocks stayed higher after the Fed statement while the
dollar briefly extended gains.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust, were unchanged at 21.87
million ounces on Monday, the lowest since September 2008,
following a seven-day slide.
Spot palladium was down 0.7 percent at $615 an ounce
and platinum was down 0.2 percent at $983 an ounce, both
not far above multi-year lows. Silver was up 0.8 percent
at $14.79 an ounce.
