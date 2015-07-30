* Fed says U.S. economy "expanding moderately"
* U.S. Q2 GDP expands at 2.3 percent rate
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 30 Gold fell 1 percent on
Thursday to a near a 5-1/2-year low as the dollar rose after
data showed the U.S. economy improved in the second quarter,
supporting views that the Federal Reserve would lift rates by
year-end.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said gross domestic product
expanded at a 2.3 percent annual rate. First-quarter GDP,
previously reported to have shrunk at a 0.2 percent pace, was
revised up to show a 0.6 percent rise.
Spot gold dropped as much as 1.3 percent to a session
low of $1,081.85 an ounce in earlier trading, not far from its
cheapest since February 2010 at $1,077 hit after a selloff on
July 20. It was down 0.7 percent at $1,089.11 by 2:07 p.m. EDT
(1807 GMT).
With the stronger dollar and the likelihood of a rate hike
by the end of the year, "there's no need for any kind of safety
whatsoever," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker
for RJO Futures in Chicago.
After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers said the U.S.
economy had overcome a first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding
moderately."
That buoyed the dollar, which was up 0.4 percent against a
basket of leading currencies, making dollar-priced gold more
costly for non-U.S. buyers.
U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.4 percent to
settle at $1,088.40 an ounce.
"As the focus is back on the dollar and its strength, the
trajectory for gold is down until a hike actually happens,"
Citigroup strategist David Wilson said.
Mizuho Bank said in a note that it expected just one rate
increase this year, with the Fed adopting a gradual pace of
tightening. "And policy will continue to be conditioned on
data," it added.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust, were unchanged at 21.87
million ounces for a second day on Wednesday. That level is the
lowest since September 2008.
Spot platinum was up 0.1 percent at $983.24 an ounce,
within reach of a 6-1/2-year low of $942.49 hit in the previous
week. Palladium was up 0.2 percent at $617.25 an ounce,
and silver dropped 0.1 percent to $14.72 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing
by Susan Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)