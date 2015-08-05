* Fed's Lockhart says he will support Sept rate hike
* Dollar hits highest since April vs basket of currencies
* Platinum, palladium hover near multi-year lows
* Coming Up: U.S. ADP national employment; 1215 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 5 Gold hovered near a 5-1/2-year low
on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened after comments from a
Federal Reserve official backed expectations that the U.S.
central bank would hike interest rates as early as next month.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart has said
it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy
for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to
the Wall Street Journal.
Gold, an asset that does not earn interest, has taken a hit
given rising risks of a U.S. rate hike. The Fed looks intent on
lifting rates this year for the first time since 2006 as the
U.S. economy strengthens, particularly its labour market.
Spot gold was flat at $1,086.90 an ounce by 0606 GMT.
Bullion has stayed largely below $1,100 since breaching that key
support level in a late July rout that pulled it to as low as
$1,077, its weakest since February 2010.
U.S. gold for delivery in December slipped 0.4
percent to $1,086.50 an ounce.
"We suspect that we will see a steady grind lower across
most commodity complexes, including gold, largely attributable
to the strength of the dollar and poor technicals that will only
encourage more funds to further increase their short side
exposure," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
In fresh evidence of a recovering U.S. economy, new orders
for U.S. factory goods rebounded strongly in June. The dollar
index rose to its highest since April against a basket of major
currencies.
Gold may languish below $1,100 as investors wait out
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, said MKS Group dealer Samuel
Laughlin.
Bullion could test $1,080 on Wednesday, he said, following
Lockhart's comments although some Chinese demand where onshore
premium is around $2 an ounce over the global benchmark is
providing some support.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped further on Tuesday to
21.56 million ounces, the lowest since September 2008.
Spot platinum and palladium wallowed near
multi-year lows on a global glut and weak demand from the
automotive sector.
Platinum was unchanged at $951.60 an ounce, after sinking to
$940.50 on Tuesday, its lowest since February 2009. Palladium
gained 0.5 percent to $595.50 after hitting $586.33 overnight,
its weakest since October 2012. Silver slipped 0.4
percent to $14.52 an ounce.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Sunil Nair)