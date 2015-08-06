MANILA Aug 6 Gold struggled to pull away from a
5-1/2-year low early on Thursday after more upbeat U.S. economic
data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve could lift
interest rates as soon as next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,084.66 an ounce by 0029
GMT. The metal has mostly stayed below $1,100 since falling
below that key support level in a late July rout that pushed it
as far as $1,077, its weakest since February 2010.
* U.S. gold for December delivery slipped 0.2
percent to $1,083.70 an ounce.
* U.S. private job growth slowed in July, but a surge in
services industry activity to a near-decade high suggested solid
economic momentum that strengthens the case for a U.S. interest
rate hike this year, the first since 2006.
* Investors will be eyeing the U.S. nonfarm payrolls next
due out on Friday, with economists polled by Reuters predicting
the July number to be the same as June's 223,000 increase.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's biggest gold miner
by output, said it is making big strides toward an ambitious
debt reduction target, announcing a financing deal for its
Dominican mine, the planned sale of a suite of U.S. assets and a
60 percent cut to its dividend.
* The decline in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued on
Wednesday, to 21.47 million ounces, the lowest since September
2008.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen, having
risen against some currencies on new data supporting the case
for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month.
* U.S. crude futures steadied above $45 a barrel, near
multi-month lows, following a jump in U.S. gasoline inventories
as the U.S. peak motor fuel demand season starts to wrap up.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders June
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)