MANILA Aug 11 Gold held near a three-week high above $1,100 an ounce on Tuesday after the dollar eased following U.S. jobs data that may not have been strong strong enough to cement expectations for a U.S interest rate hike in September.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,105.21 an ounce by 0047 GMT, after rising as high as $1,108.80 on Monday, its loftiest since July 21.

* Bullion rose nearly 1 percent overnight, its biggest single-day gain since June 18.

* U.S. gold for December delivery was flat at $1,105 an ounce.

* The dollar retreated from its highest level since April versus a basket of currencies after the lower-than-forecast U.S. nonfarm payrolls in July released on Friday did not make a compelling case for a U.S. rate hike as soon as next month.

* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said earlier that he would support a rate hike in September, only said on Monday that a decision to raise rates should come soon.

* Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said U.S. inflation is only temporarily "very low" due in part to commodity prices, while the U.S. economy has nearly achieved full employment.

* China produced 228.735 tonnes of gold in the first half of 2015, up 8.4 percent from a year ago, the official China News Service reported.

* Greece and its international lenders were locked in marathon overnight talks to seal a multibillion-euro bailout deal on Tuesday, racing against a countdown to European Central Bank debt repayments falling due in days.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks swung higher as a periodic revival in investor risk appetite led to a bounce in beaten-down commodities and a small step back for the U.S. dollar.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug

1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jul

1230 U.S. Labor costs Q2

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jun

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)