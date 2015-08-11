* China devalues yuan by nearly 2 pct amid economic slowdown
* U.S. dollar index returns higher
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 Gold rose to a
three-week high on Tuesday as global stocks fell, and investors
assessed the impact of China's nearly 2 percent devaluation of
its currency and move to prop up its economy.
Beijing allowed the yuan to fall to its lowest level in
nearly three years after a run of poor economic
data.
China's rate decision triggered a sharp but short-lived
retreat in gold to a session low of $1,093.25 an ounce.
Spot prices rebounded to a three-week high of $1,119 before
trading up 0.4 percent at $1,108.66 an ounce by 3:14 p.m. EDT
(1914 GMT). U.S. gold for December delivery settled up
0.3 percent at $1,107.70 an ounce.
"Gold is benefiting from fears that this is a new round of
'currency war,'" Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said, adding
that the move increased uncertainties and risks about the global
economy, which tends to be good for gold.
"Gold's best moment this year came in the first few months
when we saw various FX swings, lots of different central banks
cutting interest rates or intervening in their monetary policy,
so probably there is some element of that which has helped the
rally from Monday continue a bit," Turner said.
Economists and U.S. Federal Reserve watchers said China's
currency devaluation is unlikely to distract the Fed from a
domestic economy that appears increasingly ready for higher
interest rates.
Investors have cut their exposure to non-interest-bearing
bullion and raised their bets on the dollar on expectations that
the Fed would lift rates this year for the first time since
2006.
"Any type of delay or expectation that the Fed could remain
more patient, maybe delay the September rate hike, that's
certainly something that is taken into consideration in the
positive side of the market," said David Meger, director of
metals trading for High Ridge Futures in Chicago.
In the medium to long term, however, analysts do not expect
China's yuan devaluation to bolster gold's value as this would
have to be followed by a wider round of global devaluations.
"In the longer term, China's devaluation is a slight
headwind for gold, as it makes it a little bit more expensive
from a Chinese perspective," Julius Baer commodity analyst
Warren Kreyzig said.
China's currency move pushed the U.S. dollar higher and hit
Wall Street and other global equity markets.
Spot platinum fell 0.2 percent to $982.25 an ounce
and palladium fell 1.5 percent to $598.50. Silver
was up 0.7 percent at $15.30 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing
by William Hardy, David Holmes and Phil Berlowitz)