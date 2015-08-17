* Dollar index surrenders early gains after U.S. data
* Paulson & Co cuts stake in biggest gold ETF
* COMING UP: Fed minutes from July meeting, Weds. at 1800
GMT
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 17 Gold firmed on Monday,
building on its biggest weekly rise in three months, buoyed by
weaker-than-expected U.S. data and lingering uncertainty over
the implications of China's yuan devaluation.
Gold rallied to its highest since mid-July last week after
Beijing's mini-devaluation of the yuan, as analysts speculated
that a weakening Chinese currency could prompt the Federal
Reserve to postpone an expected rise in U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,116.40 an ounce
by 3:02 p.m. EDT (1902 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled up 0.5 percent at $1,118.40 an ounce.
Expectations for a rise in U.S. rates this year, which would
lift the opportunity cost of holding gold while boosting the
U.S. dollar, pushed the metal to a 5-1/2-year low of
$1,077 last month.
A rate increase will be dependent on the strength of U.S.
data. The dollar briefly retreated and gold strengthened after a
report on Monday showed manufacturing activity in New York state
plunged in August to its weakest since 2009.
"The likelihood of a September hike has dropped to roughly
40 percent from almost 50 percent in the morning," Commerzbank
analyst Carsten Fritsch said. "We expect gold to remain capped
before the first rate hike, which we expect for September. Not
too far after the first rate hike, gold should start to rise."
Minutes from the Fed's July 28-29 meeting to be released on
Wednesday will offer clues about its plan to boost rates for the
first time since 2006.
Relief over stability in China's yuan exchange rate helped
European stocks bounce back from their worst week in six, though
concerns over the implications continued to support gold.
"We are of the view that this latest bounce is merely a
counter-trend move inside a larger bearish cycle," said Fawad
Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com.
"Indeed, gold is heading towards some key resistance levels
where the metal may resume its long-term bearish trend."
A filing showed on Friday that hedge fund Paulson & Co cut
its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund in the second quarter.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their net short position
in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Aug. 11 but short
positions remain "crowded", Barclays Capital said in a note.
Spot silver was up 0.7 percent at $15.32 an ounce,
platinum rose by 0.4 percent to $992.50 and palladium
was down 0.6 percent at $612.
