* Strong U.S. economic data keep September rate hike hopes
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 18 Gold was trapped in narrow ranges
on Tuesday, struggling to move higher as investors looked to a
near-term increase in U.S. interest rates in the face of mostly
firm economic signals.
Gold ended a seven-week losing streak last week as China's
shock devaluation of its yuan helped spur some safe-haven bids.
With the yuan since stabilising, market focus has shifted back
to a looming hike in U.S. interest rates.
But investors may have fully discounted any rate increase
this year, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group, given the relative stability in gold
prices.
"For one to two weeks, it's going to oscillate around
$1,100," To said. "I think the rate hike has already been
discounted fully whether it happens in September or December."
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,118.78 an ounce by
0603 GMT, after rising modestly on Monday.
Bullion scaled a three-week high of $1,126.31 last week as
the yuan devaluation fueled some speculation that the Fed could
hold off on raising interest rates this year.
U.S. gold for December delivery was flat at
$1,118.40 an ounce.
Data on Monday showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose in
August to its highest level since a matching reading almost a
decade ago, helping counter a plunge in New York manufacturing
activity to its weakest since 2009.
Solid jobs growth, rebounding retail sales and a housing
sector on the mend suggest the Federal Reserve is on track to
raise interest rates this year, perhaps at the next policy
meeting in September.
That had weighed on the price of non-interest bearing gold.
There should be more clues on the Fed's thinking regarding
interest rates when the minutes of the U.S. central bank's July
28-29 meeting are released on Wednesday.
Investors withdrew $2.3 billion from gold exchange-traded
products in July as the dollar strengthened.
Spot silver dropped 0.5 percent to $15.23 an ounce,
platinum was steady at $994 and palladium slipped
0.3 percent to $610.50.
