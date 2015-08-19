* Fed minutes may offer more clues on rate-rise timing
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 19 Gold was stuck in a narrow range
on Wednesday as investors waited for the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's meeting last month for clues on whether the U.S.
central bank might raise interest rates next month.
Bullion has found some support above $1,100 an ounce after
last week's strong recovery away from a 5-1/2-year low reached
in late July, helped by the uncertainty that followed China's
shock devaluation of its currency.
"Whether this will be enough to keep the upward momentum
going remains to be seen as we head into the Fed meeting whereby
the central bank will likely raise rates," INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir said.
"We suspect that gold will be under pressure between now and
then, but we do expect a post-move rally in most commodity
markets, as investors should start discounting the likelihood
that the Fed may choose to stand pat after its first move, thus
prompting the dollar to come off its lofty perch."
Spot gold was flat at $1,117.75 an ounce at 0607 GMT,
extending Tuesday's lethargic performance.
U.S. gold for December delivery was also little
changed at $1,117.30 an ounce.
A recovery in the housing sector, a strengthening job market
and other upbeat economic signals suggest the U.S. central bank
is on track to raise interest rates this year.
But some analysts say it might adopt a gradual approach
after the first increase, following China's yuan devaluation
last week.
The imminent increase in U.S. interest rates will be the
first since 2006 and it has dimmed the appeal of
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
Further bolstering the case for a speedy rate rise, data on
Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts rose to a near-eight-year
high in July.
However, technical charts suggest gold may have potential to
test the three-week high of $1,126 touched last week and then
$1,137, according to analysts at ScotiaMocatta.
"We are cautiously bullish due to the impact of the firm
dollar, which has been a negative weight on the metal," they
said in a note.
Spot platinum slipped 0.4 percent to $986.80 an ounce
and palladium dropped nearly 1 percent to $589.22, both
not far off multi-year lows reached recently. Miner and
commodity trader Glencore is considering closing its
Eland platinum mine in South Africa due to falling prices.
Silver was up 0.1 percent at $14.88 an ounce.
