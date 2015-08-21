* Falling factory data fuels worries China slowing sharply
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Aug 21 Spot gold hit its highest
level since early July on Friday after weak factory growth in
China fanned worries that the world's second largest economy may
be slowing sharply, sparking safe-haven demand for the metal.
Activity in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest
pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August as domestic and export
demand dwindled, a private survey showed.
Asian stocks fell more than 3 percent on Friday as fears
took hold of a China-led deceleration in global growth, before
stabilising down around 1 percent.
A mini debt crisis in northern China is exposing cracks in a
financial pillar of the country's economic revival plan: the
$430 billion loan-guarantee industry.
"We've definitely seen a bit of a safe-haven bid return for
gold," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.
Growing expectations a U.S. rate hike would be delayed to
December after a soft run of data also supported gold, he added.
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,161.60 an ounce by
0625 GMT, having struck the highest since July 7 at $1,168.40.
It was targeting gains of more than 4 percent for the week, its
biggest weekly advance since mid-January.
U.S. gold was bid up 0.7 percent to $1,161.10,
having also hit its loftiest level in over six weeks.
"A break out above the $1156-1157 level would signal a
further extension of the (upwards) trend," said a trader in
Singapore.
The dollar fell to its lowest against a basket of currencies
on Friday, making gold more affordable to holders of other
currencies.
The dollar's fortunes have diminished after comments by
Federal Reserve officials this week suggesting they could not
yet pin down a September rate rise given lagging inflation and a
weak global economy.
Still, U.S. home resales rose to a near 8-1/2-year high in
July and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region picked up
this month, fresh signs of steady economic growth that likely
keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this
year.
Elsewhere, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on
Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap
elections after seven months in office in which he fought
Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave in.
Silver broke resistance around $15.60 to hit its most
expensive since July 13, with selling being easily absorbed.
Spot silver was last bid at $15.53, and little changed.
PRICES AT 0625 GMT
Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg
Spot Gold 1161.60 1152.76 8.84 0.77
Spot Silver 15.53 15.55 -0.02 -0.13
Spot Platinum 1032.00 1029.00 3.00 0.29
Spot Palladium 620.10 618.00 2.10 0.34
100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1161 1153 7.80 0.68
SILVER 5000 SEP5 15.53 15.517 0.01 0.08
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry and
Subhranshu Sahu)