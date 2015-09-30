* Platinum prices near lowest since Dec. 2008 * Metal poised for 15 pct drop in Q3 * Gold headed for worst quarter in a year (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Platinum edged up on some bargain hunting on Wednesday but was still near its lowest since December 2008 and looked set to post its biggest quarterly slump in seven years on fears of a demand fallout from the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Gold extended losses to a fourth day and was headed for its worst quarter in a year on a looming U.S. rate hike. Platinum has been hit after revelations that Volkswagen AG falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which some believe could affect demand for diesel cars. Platinum is widely used in auto catalysts, particularly for diesel engines. The metal's 15 percent loss this quarter is its fifth straight quarterly drop and its worst three-month period since the third quarter of 2008. It is down 9 percent for the month, its biggest monthly drop since May 2012. Spot platinum edged up 0.4 percent to $916.95 an ounce by 0641 GMT, not too far from a 6-1/2-year low of $894 reached in the previous session. "There is some bargain hunting for platinum but it is not very sustained," said a trader in Tokyo, adding that investment demand for platinum has seen a pick up in recent days with the price slump. "Sentiment is very bearish and I think we could break below $900 again." Even before the Volkswagen scandal broke last week, the platinum market had been suffering from an increase in supplies following the end of last year's five-month strike among platinum miners in major producer South Africa, and a weakness in Chinese jewellery demand. Palladium, on the other hand, has gained as investors believe demand for gasoline cars could increase. With a 10 percent jump, the metal was poised to log its best month since July 2013, though it was still headed for a quarterly loss. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,124.81. With a drop of 4 percent, the yellow metal was headed for its worst quarter in a year, hurt by expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. rates this year for the first time in nearly a decade and reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion. Traders will be eyeing a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen later on Wednesday and a private employment report for clues about the economy and timing of a rate hike. The metal failed to see safe-haven bids despite a drop Asian stocks to three-year lows on Tuesday and concerns over the Chinese economy. Gold could see more losses this week as top consumer China heads for a week-long holiday from Thursday, removing a key support for prices during Asian trading hours. PRICES AT 0641 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1124.81 -2.25 -0.2 Spot silver 14.575 -0.035 -0.24 Spot platinum 916.95 3.2 0.35 Spot palladium 660.35 6.35 0.97 Comex gold 1124.4 -2.4 -0.21 Comex silver 14.59 0.017 0.12 Euro 1.1231 DXY 96.022 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)