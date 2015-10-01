* Gold extends losing streak to 5th session
* Traders await nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
(Adds fresh 2-week lows)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold extended losses to a fifth
session on Thursday, falling to a fresh two-week low, as strong
U.S. private-sector jobs data bolstered views the Federal
Reserve will hike rates this year.
While traders are waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday before placing big bets, the absence of top consumer
China, where markets are shut for a one-week holiday from
Thursday, is also hurting prices.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,112.06 an ounce by
0653 GMT, after earlier dropping to $1,111.45, its lowest since
Sept. 16.
U.S. private employers added a stronger-than-expected
200,000 jobs in September, payrolls processor ADP said on
Wednesday. Though other data showed factory activity in the U.S.
Midwest contracted, investors cheered the jobs data, sending the
dollar up on hopes of a rate hike this year.
"Gold prices came under pressure with upbeat U.S. economic
data," said ANZ analysts. "ADP data shows U.S. (nonfarm)
payrolls in September could beat forecast estimates."
Robust nonfarm payrolls could spark another sell-off in
gold, as the data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon.
The U.S. central bank has said the timing of a rate hike is
data dependent. Gold has come under pressure from expectations
the Fed is set to hike rates this year, potentially lifting the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting
the dollar, in which it is priced.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48 percent to 687.42 tonnes on
Wednesday, but the gain failed to support prices.
Charts were not looking good for gold either.
The metal may break support at $1,112 and fall towards the
next support level at $1,099, said Reuters technicals analyst
Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.2
percent to $902.25. It had fallen to $894, its lowest since late
2008, earlier this week on fears that revelations of
Volkswagen's falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests could
affect demand for diesel cars.
Platinum is widely used in emissions-controlling automotive
catalytic converters, particularly for diesel engines.
Elsewhere, the global silver-coin market is in the grips of
an unprecedented supply squeeze, forcing some mints to ration
sales and step up overtime while sending U.S. buyers racing
abroad to fulfil a sudden surge in demand.
PRICES AT 0653 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1112.06 -2.54 -0.23
Spot silver 14.53 0.02 0.14
Spot platinum 902.25 -2 -0.22
Spot palladium 654.25 3.75 0.58
Comex gold 1111.6 -3.6 -0.32
Comex silver 14.525 0.007 0.05
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Himani Sarkar)