By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Gold fell to a two-week low on
Friday, extending losses into a sixth straight session as
investors positioned themselves ahead of U.S. jobs data that
could help gauge when the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates.
Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report to show U.S. employers hired 203,000 workers in
September, improving from August's 173,000 increase.
A strong report would support views that the economy was
recovering strongly enough for the Fed to raise rates this year,
which in turn could hurt non-interest-paying gold.
Spot gold had eased 0.4 percent to $1,108.70 an ounce
by 0649 GMT, after dipping to $1,107.55 earlier in the session -
the lowest since Sept. 16. It has lost nearly 3 percent for the
week, its biggest such decline since the week ended July 24.
"Our call for gold prices to touch $1,050 at year-end is
still very much intact on the grounds for a Fed fund rate hike
before the year is up," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
The Fed will hike rates by 25 basis point hike this year on
the back of a recovery in the economy, he said.
The U.S. central bank has said the timing of a rate hike
would be data dependent. Higher rates could dent demand for
non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar.
Wednesday's robust ADP data on U.S. private-sector jobs,
bolstered expectations that the nonfarm payrolls report would
also be strong.
Other data on Thursday showing a slowdown in manufacturing
activity failed to provide any relief for gold, as traders were
reluctant to place big bets ahead of the jobs report.
Among other precious metals, platinum slumped to $891
an ounce on Friday, its lowest since December 2008. It is down 5
percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in year.
Platinum has been hit after revelations that Volkswagen
falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which some believe could
affect demand for diesel cars. Platinum is widely used in auto
catalysts, particularly for diesel engines.
Meanwhile, palladium was trading near a three-month
high of $679.50 reached in the prior session. It was headed for
its fourth straight weekly gain, its longest such winning streak
since June-July 2014.
The metal, chiefly used in catalysts for gasoline engines,
was boosted by data showing strong car sales from major
automakers. It has also benefited from views that demand for
gasoline cars would increase after Volkswagen's scandal.
PRICES AT 0649 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1108.7 -4.46 -0.4
Spot silver 14.44 -0.02 -0.14
Spot platinum 892.35 -7.65 -0.85
Spot palladium 672.85 -0.15 -0.02
Comex gold 1108.4 -5.3 -0.48
Comex silver 14.46 -0.051 -0.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
