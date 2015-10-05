* Gold dips 0.3 pct after 2.2 percent gain on Friday
* Fed rate hike this year doubtful -analysts
* Palladium hits highest since June
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Gold slipped on Monday on
profit-taking, but largely retained gains from its biggest jump
in nearly nine months in the previous session as weak U.S. jobs
data eased fears the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year.
Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,134.91 an ounce by
0635 GMT. The metal had gained 2.2 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day rise since Jan. 15.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on
hiring over the last two months. Nonfarm payrolls rose by only
142,000 last month, below economist expectations of 203,000.
Gold, which had been weighed down all year by expectations
the U.S. central bank could soon raise rates, rallied as the
dollar fell. The metal is still down nearly 4 percent this year.
"The Fed is extremely unlikely to begin policy normalisation
as soon as this month and December is looking tenuous too," ANZ
analysts said, referring to the remaining two policy meets
scheduled for this year.
The Fed refrained from raising rates at its last policy
meeting in September, citing weakness in the global economy and
volatility in financial markets.
Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold,
while boosting the dollar.
"We think gold's recent resilience is due in large part to
growing expectations that the U.S. economy, in conjunction with
that of China's, may now be slowing, perhaps persuading the Fed
to defer from raising rates just yet," said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir.
Silver had also rallied with gold, gaining 5.4
percent on Friday, its sharpest rise since Dec. 2014. On Monday,
the metal rose to its highest in two weeks at $15.35, before
ticking lower.
Platinum was trading up 0.8 percent at $912, after
hitting a near-seven-year-low of $888 in the previous session.
Platinum has been hit after revelations last month that
Volkswagen falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which some
believe could affect demand for diesel cars. Platinum is widely
used in auto catalysts, particularly for diesel engines.
Palladium rose to $708 on Monday, its highest since
June, boosted by hopes that demand for gasoline cars, where the
metal is used in catalysts, could increase.
Hedge funds and money managers increased bullish bets on
COMEX gold futures and options to a four-week high but cut a
silver net long position in the week to Sept. 29, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
PRICES AT 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1134.91 -2.83 -0.25
Spot silver 15.2 -0.04 -0.26
Spot platinum 912 7 0.77
Spot palladium 701 5.5 0.79
Comex gold 1134.6 -2 -0.18
Comex silver 15.195 -0.068 -0.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)