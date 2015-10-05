* Gold rises 2.2 percent after U.S. data on Friday
* Palladium falls after hitting highest since June
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 5 Gold was little changed
on Monday, as profit-taking set in after rallying on U.S.
economic data that pushed back expectations of a Federal Reserve
interest rate rise to early 2016, while silver extended gains on
chart-based buying.
Spot gold had turned down 0.1 percent at $1,136.11 an
ounce by 2:49 p.m. EDT (1849 GMT). U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled up 0.1 percent at $1,138.10.
The metal gained 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day
rise since Jan. 15, after data showed U.S. employers slammed the
brakes on hiring over the last two months. On Monday, data
showed new orders and business activity slowed in the United
States.
"A somewhat improved outlook for gold in light of
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic activity most likely will
keep the Fed away from the trigger on the Fed funds rate," said
Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy for TD Securities in
Toronto.
Higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding
gold, a non-interest-paying asset.
Melek said gold prices appeared to have come off their highs
on profit taking.
"The interest rate rise is the mechanism by which the (U.S.
jobs data) is being rated but the real issue is whether the U.S.
economy is slowing," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"However, other indicators such as car sales were strong,
and we need more evidence on that one before we can come to a
conclusion, and gold's support could be short lived."
Silver rallied 5.4 percent on Friday then extended
gains on Monday on technical buying to its highest in nearly 3
months at $15.71 an ounce, before paring gains to a rise of 2.5
percent at $15.62. It soared above its 100-day moving average
and neared its 200-day moving average at $15.93.
Platinum was trading up 0.3 percent at $907.99, after
hitting a near-seven-year-low of $888 in the previous session.
Expectations of lower demand after revelations last month
that Volkswagen falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests, which
some believe could affect demand for diesel cars, hit platinum
prices. The metal is widely used in auto catalysts, particularly
for diesel engines.
The metal is trading at its smallest premium to palladium
since 2001.
Palladium earlier rose 2 percent to $710.50 an ounce,
its highest since June and rising above its 200-day moving
average, boosted by hopes that demand for gasoline cars, where
the metal is used in catalysts, could increase. It turned down
0.8 percent to $689.72.
