* Gold peaks at $1,188.20/oz
* Dollar index hits lowest in nearly a month
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 14 Gold rallied to 3-1/2
month highs on Wednesday, as soft U.S. data and concerns over
deflationary pressures in China fueled expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates, pressuring
stocks and the dollar.
Spot gold peaked at $1,188.20 an ounce, its highest
since June 23, and was up 1.6 percent at $1,187.56 an ounce at
3:09 p.m. EDT (1909 GMT). It extended gains, leading up to and
after release of the Fed Beige Book report, which showed U.S.
labor markets continued to tighten and U.S. manufacturing hurt
by recent dollar strength.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
1.2 percent at $1,179.80 an ounce, settling above their 200-day
moving average for the first time in five months, marking a
bullish technical close.
"This close breaks us out of the downtrend we had seen for
most of the year," said Dan Izzo, vice-president, Global
Marketing Strategy Group for brokerage RJO'Brien in New York.
The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 week low versus a currency
basket after weaker-than-expected readings of domestic retail
sales and producer prices further cut expectations the Fed would
raise rates later this year.
"The U.S. retail data have taken all the singing and dancing
away from the U.S. dollar, which is under heavy selling pressure
and hence we are experiencing another massive upward move for
the precious metal," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade, said.
"The data represents the most naked form of consumer
confidence and it showed that the U.S. consumers are holding
back... This has pushed out the rate hike expectations which was
the biggest curse for the yellow metal."
Gold is a non-yielding asset and tends to benefit from
ultra-low rates.
"A good portion of today's strength really is wrapped around
the idea that most feel, given today's (lower-than-expected)
data, is showing continued signs that the Fed is likely to
remain on hold for the first interest rate hike," said David
Meger, director of metals trading for High Ridge Futures in
Chicago.
The Fed cited concerns about the global economy when
refraining from hiking rates at its September meeting.
In Asia, home of the main physical gold markets, there was
some decent interest in gold overnight, MKS said in a note.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.7
percent at $16.16 an ounce, platinum was up 0.8 percent
at $994.75 an ounce, and palladium was up 2.8 percent at
$698.50 an ounce.
