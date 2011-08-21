SYDNEY Aug 22 Spot gold > eased after
nearing last week's record high in early trading on Monday as
investors sold back some safe-harbour positions ahead of a
volatile start to share markets.
Gold sold for as much as $1,876.81 an ounce, just under
Friday's intra-day high of $1,877. At 2328 GMT, spot gold was
quoted at $1,866.84 an ounce.
Bullion dealers said gold retreated as some investors took
profits to buy equities perceived as cheap after sell offs tied
to the turmoil in The U.S. and European economies, but would not
rule out another test of the record price.
"In the short term, there will be enough steady interest in
gold from negative market cues, to keep us moving up at the
current $1,860-$1,880 range," London-based gold dealer Sharps
Pixley said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"But unless there is a new major crisis popping up anytime
soon, we feel that gold is currently over-brought and should see
a small correction," it said.
The bullion market is awaiting Friday's conference of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Some analysts said
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could unveil a third round
of quantitative easing to revive economic growth.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery raced to a
high of $1,879 an ounce, well above Friday's close of $1,852.20
an ounce.
Silver was up slightly to $43.64 after rising 4.5
percent to $42.40 an ounce on Friday.
Asian stocks are set for a soft open on Monday, as a
resurgence of fears of the United States falling back into
recession and Europe's continuing debt problems weighs on
markets.
Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses with no let-up in
the negative sentiment. The main indices fell around 1.6
percent, with a dismal outlook for Hewlett-Packard the
latest blow.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)