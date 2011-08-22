* Spot gold hits record high above $1,878/oz, US gold
$1,881.9
* Spot silver rises 2.5 percent to 3-month high
* Spot platinum strikes three-year high, gains for 10th day
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Spot gold surged 1.4 percent
to an all-time high on Monday, setting the 10th record so far
this month, as fears of another U.S. recession and euro zone's
debt crisis continued to send nervous investors to the safety of
bullion.
Spot gold struck an all-time high above $1,878 an
ounce, after staging its biggest weekly gain in 2-1/2 years last
week. It stood at $1,871.85 by 0111 GMT.
U.S. gold GCcv1 jumped 1.6 percent to a record high of
$1,881.9, and eased to $1,875.50.
Wall Street slumped for the fourth consecutive week and the
S&P 500 was headed for its worst month since October 2008 as
investors fled risky assets amid depressing economic
outlook.
Persistent flow of weak macro data out of the United States
and a complete lack of confidence in marginal economies of
Europe have driven gold to consecutive record highs, said Tom
Price, Global Commodity Analyst of UBS.
"We are not expecting anything supporting the U.S. economy
or the macro data for at least a couple of months. Europe we
regard even weaker. We are thinking $1,900-$2,000 over the very
short period of time is a likely target."
Investors are waiting for signs of further stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve when bankers gather in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, late this week, one year after Chairman Ben Bernanke
launched a second round of quantitative easing to revive the
economy.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 1,290.762 tonnes by
Aug 21, highest in a week and half.
But speculators scaled back their bullish bets in U.S. gold
futures and options for a second week last week, as bullion's
rapid rally prompted some investors to liquidate positions, data
showed.
Other precious metals tracked gold's strength.
Spot silver rose as much as 2.5 percent to a
three-month high of $43.93, extending a 10-percent rise last
week -- its best week since December.
Spot platinum hit a three-year high of $1,887, on
course for its 10th consecutive session of climb. It stood at
$1,885.24 at 0111 GMT.
Precious metals prices 0111 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1871.85 12.96 +0.70 31.87
Spot Silver 43.47 0.61 +1.42 40.86
Spot Platinum 1885.24 14.29 +0.76 6.66
Spot Palladium 749.47 4.97 +0.67 -6.26
TOCOM Gold 4620.00 63.00 +1.38 23.89 92268
TOCOM Platinum 4680.00 76.00 +1.65 -0.34 7727
TOCOM Silver 106.90 6.10 +6.05 31.98 957
TOCOM Palladium 1865.00 -11.00 -0.59 -11.06 401
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1875.50 23.30 +1.26 31.95 20811
COMEX SILVER SEP1 43.54 1.11 +2.61 40.72 6318
Euro/Dollar 1.4369
Dollar/Yen 76.61
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)