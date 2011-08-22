* Spot gold hits record high above $1,878/oz, US gold $1,881.9

* Spot silver rises 2.5 percent to 3-month high

* Spot platinum strikes three-year high, gains for 10th day

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Spot gold surged 1.4 percent to an all-time high on Monday, setting the 10th record so far this month, as fears of another U.S. recession and euro zone's debt crisis continued to send nervous investors to the safety of bullion.

Spot gold struck an all-time high above $1,878 an ounce, after staging its biggest weekly gain in 2-1/2 years last week. It stood at $1,871.85 by 0111 GMT.

U.S. gold GCcv1 jumped 1.6 percent to a record high of $1,881.9, and eased to $1,875.50.

Wall Street slumped for the fourth consecutive week and the S&P 500 was headed for its worst month since October 2008 as investors fled risky assets amid depressing economic outlook.

Persistent flow of weak macro data out of the United States and a complete lack of confidence in marginal economies of Europe have driven gold to consecutive record highs, said Tom Price, Global Commodity Analyst of UBS.

"We are not expecting anything supporting the U.S. economy or the macro data for at least a couple of months. Europe we regard even weaker. We are thinking $1,900-$2,000 over the very short period of time is a likely target."

Investors are waiting for signs of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve when bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, late this week, one year after Chairman Ben Bernanke launched a second round of quantitative easing to revive the economy.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 1,290.762 tonnes by Aug 21, highest in a week and half.

But speculators scaled back their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options for a second week last week, as bullion's rapid rally prompted some investors to liquidate positions, data showed.

Other precious metals tracked gold's strength.

Spot silver rose as much as 2.5 percent to a three-month high of $43.93, extending a 10-percent rise last week -- its best week since December.

Spot platinum hit a three-year high of $1,887, on course for its 10th consecutive session of climb. It stood at $1,885.24 at 0111 GMT.

Precious metals prices 0111 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1871.85 12.96 +0.70 31.87 Spot Silver 43.47 0.61 +1.42 40.86 Spot Platinum 1885.24 14.29 +0.76 6.66 Spot Palladium 749.47 4.97 +0.67 -6.26 TOCOM Gold 4620.00 63.00 +1.38 23.89 92268 TOCOM Platinum 4680.00 76.00 +1.65 -0.34 7727 TOCOM Silver 106.90 6.10 +6.05 31.98 957 TOCOM Palladium 1865.00 -11.00 -0.59 -11.06 401 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1875.50 23.30 +1.26 31.95 20811 COMEX SILVER SEP1 43.54 1.11 +2.61 40.72 6318 Euro/Dollar 1.4369 Dollar/Yen 76.61 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months