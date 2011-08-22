(Repeats to attach to alert)

SYDNEY Aug 23 Gold extended its rally in early trading on Tuesday, surpassing $1,900 an ounce for the first time amid persistent concerns over the global economy.

At 2303 GMT, spot gold was fetching $1,906.89 an ounce, after rising as high as $1,912.09, according to Reuters data.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were fetching $1,912.90 an ounce after settling up $39.70 at $1,891.90 on Monday. ` (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)