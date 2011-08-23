(Adds comments, details, prices)
* Spot gold hits record at $1,911.46
* Gold's bull run may continue as growth picture looks bleak
* Investors eye Jackson Hole meeting
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Spot gold soared to an
all-time high above $1,910 on Tuesday, on course for its biggest
monthly rise in 29 years, as persistent worries about global
economic growth burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to strike an
unprecedented $1,911.46 an ounce, before easing to $1,909.49 by
0023 GMT.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 1.4 percent to a record high of
$1,917.9, and stood at $1,912.10.
Spot gold was headed for a seventh consecutive session of
rise and a monthly gain of 17 percent, highest since August
1982, as a dismal outlook for the U.S. economy and fear of a
worsening euro zone crisis drove nervous investors to bullion.
"We are not hearing much good news out of Europe or the
United States," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at
Investec Australia.
"The picture looks pretty bleak in the short term... For the
time being investors are happy looking at gold as safe haven in
these troubled times, and will continue to do so until we see
something positive and sustainable."
The current bull run in gold could mirror the climb seen in
1980, and prices have increasingly become emotion-driven, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Market participants are eyeing an annual central bank
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to speak on Friday.
Spot silver rose to $44.20, its strongest since early
May, tracking gold's strength. It was later trading at $43.89.
Spot platinum hit a three-year high at $1,912 an
ounce, before easing to $1,910.49.
The Relative Strength Index on spot platinum rose to 76.7,
its highest since last October. A reading above 70 suggests the
underlying market is overbought.
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1909.49 12.60 +0.66 34.52
Spot Silver 43.89 0.14 +0.32 42.22
Spot Platinum 1910.49 11.06 +0.58 8.09
Spot Palladium 757.97 -0.21 -0.03 -5.19
TOCOM Gold 4722.00 67.00 +1.44 26.63 62669
TOCOM Platinum 4760.00 67.00 +1.43 1.36 5733
TOCOM Silver 108.20 0.20 +0.19 33.58 429
TOCOM Palladium 1894.00 32.00 +1.72 -9.68 99
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1912.10 20.20 +1.07 34.52 9747
COMEX SILVER SEP1 43.94 0.61 +1.42 42.02 15426
Euro/Dollar 1.4361
Dollar/Yen 76.83
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
