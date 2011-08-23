(Adds comments, details, prices)

* Spot gold hits record at $1,911.46

* Gold's bull run may continue as growth picture looks bleak

* Investors eye Jackson Hole meeting

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Spot gold soared to an all-time high above $1,910 on Tuesday, on course for its biggest monthly rise in 29 years, as persistent worries about global economic growth burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to strike an unprecedented $1,911.46 an ounce, before easing to $1,909.49 by 0023 GMT.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose 1.4 percent to a record high of $1,917.9, and stood at $1,912.10.

Spot gold was headed for a seventh consecutive session of rise and a monthly gain of 17 percent, highest since August 1982, as a dismal outlook for the U.S. economy and fear of a worsening euro zone crisis drove nervous investors to bullion.

"We are not hearing much good news out of Europe or the United States," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at Investec Australia.

"The picture looks pretty bleak in the short term... For the time being investors are happy looking at gold as safe haven in these troubled times, and will continue to do so until we see something positive and sustainable."

The current bull run in gold could mirror the climb seen in 1980, and prices have increasingly become emotion-driven, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Market participants are eyeing an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to speak on Friday.

Spot silver rose to $44.20, its strongest since early May, tracking gold's strength. It was later trading at $43.89.

Spot platinum hit a three-year high at $1,912 an ounce, before easing to $1,910.49.

The Relative Strength Index on spot platinum rose to 76.7, its highest since last October. A reading above 70 suggests the underlying market is overbought.

Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1909.49 12.60 +0.66 34.52 Spot Silver 43.89 0.14 +0.32 42.22 Spot Platinum 1910.49 11.06 +0.58 8.09 Spot Palladium 757.97 -0.21 -0.03 -5.19 TOCOM Gold 4722.00 67.00 +1.44 26.63 62669 TOCOM Platinum 4760.00 67.00 +1.43 1.36 5733 TOCOM Silver 108.20 0.20 +0.19 33.58 429 TOCOM Palladium 1894.00 32.00 +1.72 -9.68 99 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1912.10 20.20 +1.07 34.52 9747 COMEX SILVER SEP1 43.94 0.61 +1.42 42.02 15426 Euro/Dollar 1.4361 Dollar/Yen 76.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)