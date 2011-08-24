SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Spot gold rebounded on
Wednesday from its worst day in 18 months, while bullion's
safe-haven appeal seemed to be waning for now with investors
returning to riskier assets on hopes of more stimulus for the
U.S. economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,842.45 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, rebounding from a 3.6-percent tumble in the
previous session, its sharpest one-day drop since February 2010.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 dropped 0.8 percent to $1,845.90.
* The speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may signal
more stimulus at Friday's Jackson Hole meeting boosted risk
appetite, sending Wall Street up 3 percent and snapping a
six-session winning streak in gold.
* Some gold bulls said it is time to take money off the
table after the safe-haven rally extended too far too fast in
recent weeks.
* Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust , dropped nearly
2 percent on the day to 1,259.569 tonnes. While iShares Silver
Trust reported a 1.4-percent jump in its holdings.
* The sharp drop from a record above $1,911 could trigger
buying interest in Asian investors, who have been avid buyers
along the rapid rally which pushed gold prices up about $400
since the beginning of July.
* Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Japan's
government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming large
budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the 2009 global
recession.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on
speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week
would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope a
four-week rout was nearing an end.
* The yen came under a bit of pressure on Wednesday after
Moody's cut its rating for Japan's government debt, but
commodity currencies held firm having gained after manufacturing
data in China and Europe were less grim than feared.
DATA/EVENTS
0400 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Jul
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 2011
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Aug 2011
0800 Germany Ifo expectations Aug 2011
1230 U.S. Durable Goods orders Jul 2011
India M3 Money Supply 40762
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1842.45 12.80 +0.70 29.80
Spot Silver 42.19 0.37 +0.88 36.71
Spot Platinum 1869.24 12.44 +0.67 5.76
Spot Palladium 757.50 0.55 +0.07 -5.25
TOCOM Gold 4552.00 -142.00 -3.03 22.07 69016
TOCOM Platinum 4652.00 -92.00 -1.94 -0.94 4256
TOCOM Silver 103.70 -3.10 -2.90 28.02 365
TOCOM Palladium 1884.00 -2.00 -0.11 -10.16 100
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1845.90 -15.40 -0.83 29.86 6968
COMEX SILVER SEP1 42.26 -0.03 -0.07 36.59 846
Euro/Dollar 1.4432
Dollar/Yen 76.69
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)