SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Gold held steady on Thursday
after a sharp drop in prices in the previous session as
investors ditched safe-haven assets, while a margin hike in
COMEX gold may further weigh on sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded little changed at $1,748.99 an
ounce by 2357 GMT, after posting its worst daily decline since
December 2008 with a 4.3-percent drop on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,753.
* Amid market turbulence, the CME Group raised margin
requirement on COMEX gold futures by 27 percent, the biggest
hike in more than two and a half years and the second increase
in the month.
* New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose
in July, offering hope the ailing economy could dodge a second
recession even though a gauge of business spending fell and
encouraging risk appetite in the financial market.
* Government bonds also fell sharply, together with gold, as
investors withdrew from a broad range of safe-haven assets,
while global stock markets posted solid gains for a second day
on Wednesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust said on Wednesday its holdings fell
2.2 pct, in its biggest one-day drop in seven months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks posted strong gains for a second day on
Wednesday as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial
shares and backed away from safer assets like gold in volatile
trading.
* The dollar index held steady on Thursday, after
rising against major currencies in the previous session, as
investors await signal on stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at Friday's Jackson Hole meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2357 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1748.99 -1.56 -0.09 23.22
Spot Silver 39.64 0.01 +0.03 28.45
Spot Platinum 1807.49 5.29 +0.29 2.26
Spot Palladium 745.49 1.69 +0.23 -6.76
TOCOM Gold 4370.00 -175.00 -3.85 17.19 61117
TOCOM Platinum 4534.00 -105.00 -2.26 -3.45 3476
TOCOM Silver 97.50 -5.20 -5.06 20.37 493
TOCOM Palladium 1856.00 -26.00 -1.38 -11.49 92
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1753.00 -4.30 -0.24 23.33 9558
COMEX SILVER SEP1 39.70 0.54 +1.37 28.31 2438
Euro/Dollar 1.4405
Dollar/Yen 77.01
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)