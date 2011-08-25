* CME Group raises COMEX gold margins by 27 pct
* Gold uptrend intact, eyes $1,784/oz - technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims; 1230 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Gold fell more than 1 percent
on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses, after the
CME Group raised trading margins by the most in over two
and a half years to curb volatility in the bullion that had
surged to dizzying heights.
Spot gold dropped by more than 4 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest drop since December 2008, as investors liquidated
positions after the precious metal surged nearly 35 percent this
year to a record high above $1,911 on Tuesday.
CME increased margin requirements on its gold futures
contract by 27 percent, the second hike in a month, following
similar moves by the Shanghai Gold Exchange and Hong Kong
Mercantile Exchange earlier this month.
Data suggesting the U.S. economy was facing a slowdown
instead of a recession also took the shine off safer assets like
gold.
"People made a very good profit in a very short time," said
David Thurtell, an analyst at Citigroup.
"Even though they may expect prices to further rise in the
medium term they'll just take money off the table and book
profits, especially if it has been a very high yield."
Spot gold slipped 1.2 percent to $1,730.29 an ounce
by 0519 GMT. On Wednesday, bullion dropped 4.3 percent, its
biggest daily drop since Dec. 1, 2008.
U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 1.3 percent to $1,733.40. U.S. gold
futures lost 5.6 percent on Wednesday, the steepest daily drop
since March 2008.
Helping fuel Wednesday's sell-off was data showing new
orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than
expected in July, offering hopes that the ailing economy could
dodge another recession and boosting risk appetite across
markets.
Before this week's drop, bullion had surged more than $400
since July and scored consecutive record highs as a struggling
U.S. economy and crippling debt crisis in Europe boosted gold's
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold has lost more than 9 percent from its all-time
high of $1,911.46 hit on Tuesday. The price surged nearly 10
percent in the six-day climb before the decline.
NOT SAFE ANYMORE?
"People always refer to gold as safe haven. When we
introduce volatility to the equation, it doesn't seem so safe
anymore," said a Singapore-based trader, but added that gold's
luster looks intact.
"Many leveraged longs are going to leave it alone for a
while. And when prices come down like this, it might be a buying
opportunity for real money account like central banks."
Technical charts suggest that a medium-term uptrend for gold
is intact even after the sharp drop over the past two sessions,
with a rebound likely to push it to $1,784, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust dropped 2.2 percent on
the day to 1,232.314 tonnes by Aug. 24, its lowest in more than
a month and down 6 percent from a one-year high of 1,309.922
tonnes hit on Aug. 8.
ANZ has raised its forecast for gold prices, expecting
prices to peak at $2,200 in the second quarter of 2012, from a
previous forecast of $1,800.
"The substantial revision has been propped up by an unusual
lack of support for the US dollar under the current uncertain
financial market conditions - effectively channelling stronger
than normal safe-haven flows to gold," said ANZ analysts in a
research note.
Precious metals price at 0519 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Turnover
Spot Gold 1730.29 -20.26 -1.16 21.90
Spot Silver 39.34 -0.29 -0.73 27.48
Spot Platinum 1798.24 -3.96 -0.22 1.74
Spot Palladium 741.95 -1.85 -0.25 -7.20
TOCOM Gold 4293.00 -252.00 -5.54 15.12 136006
TOCOM Platinum 4499.00 -140.00 -3.02 -4.20 11671
TOCOM Silver 96.90 -5.80 -5.65 19.63 1102
TOCOM Palladium 1870.00 -12.00 -0.64 -10.82 152
Euro/Dollar 1.4403
Dollar/Yen 77.08
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)