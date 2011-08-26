SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Spot gold steadied on Friday
after rebounding in the previous session, as investors awaited a
speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in
the day.
All eyes are on Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole scheduled
for 1400 GMT, with markets eager to hear what the Fed's plan is
to help a struggling U.S,. economy, although the growing
consensus is that the Fed's options to stimulate the economy are
limited.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,763.71 by 0102
GMT. It was on course for a 4.7-percent decline on the week, its
sharpest weekly fall since week ended March 1, 2009.
U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.2 percent to $1,766.90.
Disappointment in Jackson Hole could spur another safe-haven
rally for assets like gold which has just lost more than $100
from Tuesday's record high of $1,911.46.
But persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis should
buoy gold. Germany's DAX dropped as much as 4 percent
on rumours the country could enact a short-selling ban following
the example of other European nations. A German Finance Ministry
spokesman told Reuters they were not planning a general
short-selling ban.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged at
1,232.314 tonnes, while holdings in the iShares Silver Trust
dropped more than 1 percent to 9,705.90 tonnes.
Spot silver lost 0.9 percent to $40.64 an ounce, but
still up from a 1-1/2 week low of $38.73 hit in the previous
session.
Precious metals prices 0102 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1763.71 -5.79 -0.33 24.25
Spot Silver 40.64 -0.36 -0.88 31.69
Spot Platinum 1817.74 5.59 +0.31 2.84
Spot Palladium 747.99 1.31 +0.18 -6.44
TOCOM Gold 4395.00 72.00 +1.67 17.86 97019
TOCOM Platinum 4567.00 41.00 +0.91 -2.75 6213
TOCOM Silver 100.70 2.00 +2.03 24.32 565
TOCOM Palladium 1879.00 16.00 +0.86 -10.40 119
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1766.90 3.70 +0.21 24.31 6491
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.66 -0.09 -0.21 31.42 4133
Euro/Dollar 1.4408
Dollar/Yen 77.37
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)