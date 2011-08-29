SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Spot gold fell on Monday,
retreating from a more than 3 percent rise in the previous
session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
raised hopes that the central bank could consider further
stimulus measures to spur the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,815.16 an ounce by
0035 GMT.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 1.2 percent to $1,818.80.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday
stopped short of detailing further action to boost the economy
but said the central bank would consider what more it could do
to fight high unemployment.
* Holdings in the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , edged lower to
1,230.799 tonnes by Aug 26. The fund recorded a nearly 60 tonnes
of outflow last week, but had an inflow of 22.5 tonnes so far
this month.
* Money managers trimmed their net length in gold futures
and options for a third straight week, even as bullion prices
shot up by another 7 percent to fresh records above $1,900 an
ounce, data on Friday showed.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street posted its first weekly gain in more than a
month as Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy
at the U.S. central bank's September meeting.
* The dollar held steady on Monday, after tumbling on Friday
following Bernanke's speech which stopped short of detailing
further action to spur a faltering economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Personal Income Jul
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing Jul
1400 U.S. Pending Home Sales Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1815.16 -13.34 -0.73 27.88
Spot Silver 41.16 -0.33 -0.80 33.38
Spot Platinum 1832.75 5.10 +0.28 3.69
Spot Palladium 753.13 1.13 +0.15 -5.80
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1818.80 21.50 +1.20 27.96 11461
COMEX SILVER SEP1 41.19 0.24 +0.58 33.13 1442
Euro/Dollar 1.4476
Dollar/Yen 76.72
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)