SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold regained strength on
Tuesday as bargain hunting resurfaced after prices dropped more
than 2 percent in the previous session, but higher equities and
easing worries about recession in the United States could limit
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.34 to $1,788.59 an ounce by 0014
GMT. Last week, prices were highly volatile sliding more than
$200 from a record $1,911.46 an ounce, dropping towards
$1,700.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $2.0 to $1,793.6 an ounce.
* The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday after U.S. stocks
surged on strong consumer spending data and a merger between two
big Greek banks which provided relief in debt-stricken Europe.
* U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in five
months in July, a further sign the economy is not falling back
into recession, although manufacturing activity in Texas almost
stalled this month.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks rallied on Monday along with oil after a merger
between two major banks in Greece gave investors a rare bit of
encouraging news out of Europe.
* Brent crude rose a fifth straight session on Monday as
equities rallied on a rise in consumer spending and strong
financials.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Apr 2011
0900 EZ Business climate Aug 2011
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Aug 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Jun
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Jun
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1788.59 1.34 +0.07 26.01
Spot Silver 40.82 0.04 +0.10 32.27
Spot Platinum 1821.99 4.24 +0.23 3.08
Spot Palladium 752.50 2.32 +0.31 -5.88
TOCOM Gold 4430.00 -55.00 -1.23 18.80 44921
TOCOM Platinum 4552.00 -3.00 -0.07 -3.07 2089
TOCOM Silver 100.70 0.00 +0.00 24.32 171
TOCOM Palladium 1872.00 -4.00 -0.21 -10.73 163
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1791.60 0.00 +0.00 26.04 1954
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.84 0.29 +0.73 32.00 278
Euro/Dollar 1.4517
Dollar/Yen 76.88
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)